Today is World Vegan Day and the objective of celebrating the occasion is to spread awareness on the benefits of veganism. This practice is not just about diet, it is a way of life which discourages the vegans from eating and using all animal-sourced products like egg, honey, milk among others and from consumption of animal flesh.

With adoption of a plant-based lifestyle is at an all-time high across the globe, Sunday POST speaks to a few vegans to ascertain the benefits of veganism.

Turning from someone who couldn’t live without paneer, curd or milk for a day to going vegan was challenging for Cuttack-based Lipsa Behura. She says, “I was a vegetarian for the last 12 years but turned vegan about four months back. I always wanted to be a vegan but couldn’t overcome my love for dairy products. However, I decided to stop consuming milk after learning that dairy farming mostly involves forceful impregnation of the cows. During the lockdown, I took a resolution to go vegan.”

She continues: “My decision, however, made others unhappy at home. My parents tried their best to make me drink milk but in vain. Later, I came to know that cows, in most dairy farms, are forcibly made pregnant through artificial insemination to increase milk production in a shorter span. Though we are told to worship cows as Gomata in our books, we end up ill-treating them for our benefits. When cows fail to produce milk, they are sent to slaughterhouses for meat. According to nutritionists, there are several alternatives to meet the vitamin deficiencies in the human body than consuming animal-sourced products. We can have soya milk, soya paneer instead of cow milk. If you follow vegan lifestyle, you will certainly remain fat-free.”

Bijaya Kabi, director of Action for Protection of Wildlife and Animals who also leads Odisha Veg Outreach campaign, says “I believe that veganism rests on the idea that humans are compassionate beings and it is in their nature to choose kindness over killing. Killing an animal for the sake of our pleasure is not acceptable. We should inculcate the art of showing compassion to every animal among kids so that they would follow vegan lifestyle.”

Bijaya and his team members visit schools, colleges and corporate houses in Cuttack, Puri and Khurda on Mondays and create awareness on the harmful impacts of eating non-vegetarian food on human beings. Earlier, he was a non-vegetarian but went vegan after seeing the sufferings of the animals following the Super Cyclone in 1999. He managed to rescue many animals from drowning with the help of his friends. After that he developed a strong liking towards the animals and their well-being. Later, he was not able to eat mutton curry and other non-vegetarian foods. Subsequently, he turned vegan.

“God has created human beings not to eat flesh which is why we don’t have long and sharp canine teeth like other carnivores. But unfortunately people don’t opt for vegan lifestyle despite knowing the adverse impact of eating animal meat,” laments the animal lover.

Veganism has changed his life and he hasn’t suffered from any serious illnesses after turning vegan, claims Kabi.

Anshuman Aditya Safar, a fourth year student at National Law University, says “I was a strict non-vegetarian despite my birth in a family where non-vegetarian foods are not allowed. I picked up this habit in the company of school mates. However, after watching several documentaries on animals’ plight, I realised that eating meat is also animal abuse and I was part of it. Also, in many dairy farms, newborn calves are separated from their mothers after a few days of their birth. This is done to collect more milk from cows which is a ruthless act. After learning about these facts, I became a vegan. Now, I am taking only a plant-based diet.”

On advantages of becoming a vegan, he adds that a plant-based lifestyle certainly prevents massive killing of animals and can help people achieve optimal fitness levels. About the advantages of being a vegan, I must say a vegan lifestyle prevents killing. And a well-planned vegan diet can fuel the highest levels of fitness, while reducing our risk of various chronic diseases.”

Reema Dhawan, a 50-year-old chartered account from Bhubaneswar, was just a vegetarian until she came to know about the unpleasant practices followed in dairy farms.

“I learnt that calves are taken away from their mothers to boost milk production. Cows are also fed a diet laced with chemicals which reduces their life span. Such atrocities against the animals made me turn vegan for a week on an experimental basis. However, there was no looking back after that,” she explained.

On the benefits of turning vegan, she adds: “I could manage to shed a few kilos after maintaining a plant-based lifestyle. I am no longer suffering from abdominal bloating. With most sweets, cakes, biscuits and milk chocolates disappearing from my plates, I am feeling quite healthy now. Being vegan has certainly many benefits but it should be a choice driven by values.”

Expert opinion

Dr Tapan Dixit, a Bhadrak-based doctor, says “Following a vegan lifestyle is tad tough. If paneer, milk and curd are ruled out from our food menu, proper planning must be done in consultation with an expert to ensure there is enough protein and calcium in our diet.”

No vegetarian diet is complete without a bowl of curd or raita, a glass of milk after dinner. While vegetarians would enjoy dishes made using paneer and cream, vegans will depend on other sources of protein which will be plant-sourced. So, there is a possibility of deficiency of protein, calcium, iodine, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D, and Omega 3 fatty acids in the body after saying no to dairy products. Before hopping on the vegan bandwagon, it is essential to consult with a nutritionist and have a proper diet plan, advises Dr Dixit.

Famous vegans

Around a time when going vegan is trending across the world, several Indian celebrities have also adopted this lifestyle. Let’s find out who they are:

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave up non-vegetarian fares and inched towards a better way of life in 2000. Needless to say, his state of fitness, energy and focus, even at this age, is enviable.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been up in arms against cruelty against all animals. A vegan since 2013, Jackie also helped the ban of Victoria carriages (horse-drawn carriages) in Mumbai. She gave up meat in 2013, and since then, it has always been the green way of life for her.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi star is the most recent addition to the list. It has only been a month or two since Akshay shifted to a vegan diet. Also otherwise known to eat clean and less spicy food, we can’t wait to see how he takes to it.

Aamir Khan

It has been over three years since Aamir turned vegan following an episode with his already vegan wife Kiran. It was a one-hour video by a doctor talking about 15 most-common, life-threatening diseases which can be avoided by making dietary changes which pushed Aamir to make the shift.

Virat Kohli

Back in 2018, Virat finally adopted veganism and joined his wife Anushka who already followed a vegan diet. He has since undergone a serious physical transformation and admitted that it has improved his fitness and game.

Shahid Kapoor

Even though Shahid swore off non-veg while dating Kareena, it was a book by Brian Hines called Life Is Fair that finally inspired Shahid to switch to veganism a few years ago.

R Madhavan

One of the most dedicated, oldest practising vegans in B-town, Maddy has been very vocal about his support towards animal rights and even received a PETA Person of the Year in 2012.

Vidyut Jammwal

One of the fittest and most active actors in the industry, Vidyut has often credited his vegan lifestyle for his ripped body. He has even publicly spoken about going vegan and said, “Being vegan helps me keep fit. I love the way I feel.”

