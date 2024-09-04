Bhubaneswar: In an era dominated by digital platforms and social media, where recognition often hinges on one’s online presence, the story of Pupun Sahu, a 29-year-old carpenter from Bhadikila village in Nayagarh’s Odgaon block, stands as a testament to the silent dedication and persistent commitment to the cause of environment. Pupun and his village friend Pami Nayak, with no formal association or campaign to his name, have devoted the past decade of his life to transforming barren, hilly land into lush green spaces. Since 2014, Pupun has singlehandedly planted around 600 trees, including mango, sugarcane, and bamboo, on the land so rugged that it’s difficult for a person to walk, let alone nurture plantation. His dedication stems from a deep-seated love for Mother Earth and a desire to leave a positive legacy for future generations.

Not content with just planting trees on the hillsides, Pupun has also taken the responsibility of greening the area around the Mahima Alekha Ashram’ near his village. He has planted approximately 400 medicinal and fruit-bearing trees, creating a thriving environment that is now reminiscent of a small forest. The green sanctuary has become a place of learning, where local school children and teachers visit to learn about various plant species and the importance of conservation. Despite facing significant setbacks, such as devastating forest fires that claimed about 100 of his young trees, Pupun’s resolve remains unshaken. He continues to nurture saplings near the ashram, which has also become home to a variety of medicinal plants like mulberry, cinnamon, cloves, amla, and saffron. The garden now supports a diverse ecosystem, attracting insects, butterflies, birds, and even wild animals. He successfully planted around 31 varieties of fruit-bearing trees and medicinal plants using his indigenous knowledge.

The species includes Cinnamomum tamala (Indian Bay Leaf), Chebulic Myrobalan, Belleric Myrobalan, Indian gooseberry, guava, custard apple, spondias, bael, sapodilla, lychee, coconut, elephant apple, Ashoka tree, lemon, pomelo, dragon fruit, bamboo, moringa, Arjuna tree, pomegranate, silk cotton tree, beechwood tree, fig, velvet apple, mango, and jackfruit. Pupun’s work, though largely unrecognised beyond his community, speaks volumes about the power of individual action in the face of environmental challenges. His story is a reminder that true impact does not always require a large platform or widespread recognition; sometimes, it is the quiet, persistent efforts of individuals like Pupun that make the most significant difference.

Yet, despite his relentless efforts and significant impact, Pupun remains unrecognised and unknown beyond his community. His story is one of silent sacrifice, proving that true commitment to a greener planet can thrive even in the most isolated corners, without the need for accolades or digital fame.