New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Italy drew reactions from leaders across the political spectrum Wednesday, with politicians highlighting the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, addressing global conflicts, and focusing on India’s economic interests.

Speaking to media, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP, Sasmit Patra said India and Italy share common democratic and cultural values, making the visit significant at a time of global instability.

Patra said, “In Italy, PM Modi and PM Meloni have given a joint statement that both India and Italy have common shared values. I think it is a very important step for India and Italy at this stage, especially when there is a global conflict happening in West Asia, to actually come together and find out common grounds of cooperation.”

He further said both countries share similarities in democracy, culture, and diplomatic outlook, expressing hope that the visit would further strengthen ties between the two nations at the global level.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP, Manoj Jha, while reacting cautiously to the Prime Minister’s foreign visit, said the focus should remain on the outcomes of the diplomatic engagement.

“It would not be appropriate to comment while the Prime Minister is on a foreign trip. Domestic political debates continue separately. The focus should be on the outcome of the visit and whether there is a shared understanding on bilateral issues as well as the ongoing international crisis,” he told media.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain described the Prime Minister’s foreign tour as successful and said India and Italy enjoy strong bilateral relations.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Italy for the final leg of his successful foreign visit. India and Italy share very good relations. PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni also share a good rapport. Both countries are set to benefit from this,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Anand Dubey, said people expect the Prime Minister to return with positive developments for the country, especially concerning fuel prices and international peace efforts.

“We feel that he will bring some new schemes and some good news from there. We hope he will return after finding solutions to the ongoing issues related to petrol, diesel, and gas prices. He will also discuss how the conflict between Iran and America can be stopped,” Dubey said.

He added that irrespective of whether the Prime Minister travels abroad or remains in the country, the priority should always be India’s economic progress and national development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his multi-nation foreign visit, where he held discussions with Italian Prime Minister Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella on bilateral cooperation and global issues.