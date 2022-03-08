Puri: A seven-member technical team of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Tuesday undertook an on-the spot verification of Sipasarubali area in the outskirt of the pilgrim town, for the proposed international airport in Puri.

The technical team’s visit came after Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to Jharsuguda said that the AAI had already sent a complete report for an international airport at Puri to the Odisha government and is awaiting its response on developing a greenfield airport at Puri.

The team comprised AAI’s four officials from Delhi and three from Bhubaneswar airport. They conducted a survey at Sipasarubali in Puri Sadar block and also examined the land map and other documents in presence of Puri Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu.

The team also held discussions with Puri Collector Samarth Verma on the proposed project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik last year had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he strongly demanded setting up an international airport at Puri.

The AAI approved 1,500 acre land at Sipasarubali near Girala in Brahmagiri Mouza of Puri district after conducting a pre-feasibility study in June, 2021.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh had also said that the responsibility of implementation the airport project including obtaining necessary approvals from the Centre rests with the project proponent concerned which is the state government.

