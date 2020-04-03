Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Aamir Khan started trending on Twitter early Friday morning for no rational reason. It all started after netizens noticed a cryptic tweet by Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat, which she posted late Thursday night.

A section of Twitterati felt Babita Phogat’s words were objectionable too. Also, replying to the tweet, some users said that Babita’s claim to fame was the movie Dangal” which was produced by Aamir Khan and he also acted in the people. Netizen’s said that people hardly knew Babita before that film. As a result, the actor-filmmaker’s name started trending on Twitter.

Aamir Khan’s 2016 release Dangal was an all-time blockbuster that narrated the story of the Phogat sisters Babita and Geeta, who were coached into becoming champions by their ex-wrestler father Mahavir Phogat. It should be stated here that Aamir played the role of Babita in the film.

Even as a section of netizens were being critical of Babita, the wrestler tweeted a clarification. She said her tweet was aimed at denouncing the acts of those people who are attacking the police, doctors and nurses across the country.

Agencies