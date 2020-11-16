Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan Monday mourned the death of legendary Bengali actor Soumitra Chattopadhyay, who passed away the day before at the age of 85.

Aamir condoled the veteran actor’s death on Twitter.

He wrote “Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us. RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee,” Aamir wrote.

Indian Cinema has lost one of its leading lights. My heartfelt condolences to Soumitraji’s family, and to all his fans. His work will continue to bring joy to all of us.

RIP Shri Soumitra Chatterjee 🙏🏼 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 16, 2020

The Dadasaheb Phalke recipient thespian’s death was confirmed Sunday morning by a bulletin from Kolkata’s Belle Vue Hospital, where he had received COVID-19 treatment.

“We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12.15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul,” said the hospital statement.

Soumitra made his debut with Apur Sansar (1959) and, over the next three decades, would work in Ray projects as Devi (1960), Teen Kanya (1961), Abhijan (1962), Charulata (1964), Kapurush O Mahapurush (1965), Aranyer Din Ratri (1969), Ashani Sanket (1973), Sonar Kella (1974), Joy Baba Felunath (1978), Hirak Rajar Deshe (1980), Ghare Baire (1984), Ganashatru (1989) and Shakha Proshakha (1990).