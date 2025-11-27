New Delhi: Aamir Khan and his family will run as part of the Home Run Squad to support the Paani Foundation and Agatsu Foundation at the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 in January.

Khan, ex-wife Kiran Rao, son Azad Rao Khan, and daughter Ira Khan will join the Dream Run (5.9 K), Junaid Khan will take on the Open 10 K, and the actor’s son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare will run the 42 K full marathon, as per a press release.

Founded by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Paani Foundation has transformed drought-hit villages in Maharashtra through training, science, and teamwork.

Agatsu Foundation, created by Ira Khan, makes mental health accessible, affordable, and humane. The foundation provides a free community centre and low-cost therapy clinic in Bandra and hosts programmes on mental health awareness.

“We are running the Tata Mumbai Marathon,” Azad said as the family gathered around to announce the news on Ira’s Instagram page.

“As one big chaotic family,” Ira said.

A running Aamir joined them later and said he had already started training for it.

Both foundations believe that long-term change is possible when people take ownership of the solutions. One teaches farmers to read the land; the other teaches individuals to understand their minds, the release added.

IANS