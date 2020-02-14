Mumbai: Superstar and actor Aamir Khan shared Friday the first look of his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan from their much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha.

An official remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 feature Forrest Gump, the film is being directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena is playing the female lead in the film.

Aamir took to social media to post Kareena’s first look that shows her embracing his titular character.

“Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr… Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar. #HappyValentine’s Day Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me 😉 Love. a,” the superstar wrote in the caption.

See link:

पा लेने की बेचैनी, और खो देने का डर…

बस इतना सा है, ज़िंदगी का सफर।#HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film… comes naturally to me 😉

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/dafeyspkac — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 14, 2020

Aamir, 54, had announced the project on his birthday in March last year.

In November, the actor had shared his first look from the film that showed him sitting in a train compartment and sporting an innocent smile. He is donning a light pink turban and has a thick beard with a handlebar moustache.

Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena will also feature in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Her last release was multi-starrer Good Newwz.

Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

Agencies