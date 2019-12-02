Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan, who is making her directorial debut with an adaptation of Euripides’ Greek tragedy Medea, has found her lead actress in Hazel Keech.

Ira is very active on social media and keeps sharing photos with her boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani.

Once again Ira has caught everyone’s attention. Recently she has shared a photo lying on a bench in the park wearing black shorts and a yellow top.

“Huh? December? Already?” Ira captioned the photo on Instagram.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir’s first wife Reena Dutta and shares a good bond with her father and stepmother Kiran Rao.

In her directorial debut project titled ‘Medea’, Hazel Keech plays the lead role and they have been working on the project for quite some time now. Ira often shares glimpses of her work on social media.

Earlier, Ira rocked social media due to her bold photographs that went viral on social media.

Check out those pics: