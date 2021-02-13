Mumbai: Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is very active on social media. These days Ira is dating her fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare.

Ira confirmed her relationship on her official Instagram handle.

Sharing a number of pictures, in many of which Ira was seen gazing lovingly into Nupur’s eyes, she wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you… #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.”

A few days ago, Ira attended her cousin Zayn Khan’s wedding festivities and her plus one for the ceremony was Nupur.

Ira posted pictures from the wedding on her Instagram handle. Zayn is the daughter of Aamir’s cousin and filmmaker Mansoor Khan. “To these beautiful individuals and their beautiful relationship. I just want to say… Finally,” wrote Ira.

Couple of days ago, Ira shared a video about going through a particularly bad phase in her life and how she had to suppress her feelings at the wedding of her cousin. She has been battling clinical depression for the last couple of years.

Ira is the younger child of Aamir’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea, which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.

Aamir is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to a son named Azad.