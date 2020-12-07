Mumbai: Ira Khan, daughter of superstar Aamir Khan, has shared a stunning picture in a bikini on Instagram.

In the photo, Ira is seen getting out of a pool dressed in a black and yellow bikini.

“I have a lot to do. In terms of social media commitments and non-time-bound-but-the-sooner-the-better commitments. But sometimes you need a break. For yourself. And first you need to fulfill your commitments to yourself. And now I’m back to work. Thanks for waiting,” Ira wrote alongside the image.

In another picture she shared, she is seen lying in a bathtub and reading a book.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir’s children from his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira stepped into showbiz making her directorial debut last year with the stage production of Euripides’ play Medea.