Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is no less than a star in terms of popularity.

She recently made her relationship with Nupur Shikhare public. Since then, she never misses a chance to express her love for Nupur. Now Ira is once again in the discussion and this time the reason is for her pictures which she has shared recently.

Ira shared a few clicks of her chilling by a pool in a cool open salmon pink shirt with the caption, “I was dared that it wasn’t a real chair. All chairs are real chairs! They’re all meant to be sat on! #chair #stairs #tree #whatdotheyhaveincommon #meanttobesaton”

While some people like her bold avatar, others troll her and questioned her dressing sense.

Commenting on Ira’s photo, a user wrote: “Remove Khan from your name.”

Another user called her ‘shameless’.

This is not the first time that Ira has faced such things. Even before this, she had to be a victim of trolling due to her bold avatar.

Earlier, Ira and Nupur engaged in a kick-boxing session with much enthusiasm but it ended with a hug. “Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing? Also… dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either #fail #firstclass #surpriseattack,” she wrote in her post.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he has a son named Azad.

Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides’ Medea which starred Hazel Keech in the titular role.