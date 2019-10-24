Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira has stepped into film industry, but not as actor. Ira is making debut as a director with a play, which is an adaptation of Euripeides’ Medea.

Ira quite often shares picture and videos on her insta account.

Recently, she shared a video of her performing a dramatic scene, dressed in a green camouflage T-shirt and black shorts.

In the video, 22-year-old Ira is lying on the ground and is seen seeking help.

The caption reads, “I’m not very good at acting. I’m shy. And its something I never bothered to work on because I didn’t want to act.

Turns out.. You need to act from time to time if you want to direct. Or be able to, willing to or, at the very least, understand how it works. It makes me have to get over myself, (which is great). Sometimes I manage, sometimes I don’t. I’m working on it. The key is participating.”

Few days ago, the star kid had shared the video on her official account and her enthusiasm for fitness was clearly visible.

In the video, Ira can be seen hanging while trying to cross a barrier created with a stick below her. She can be seen in her gym outfit while working out in the video. The caption reads “Whoops… I’m okay.” #fridaymotivation #friday #workout #fall #fail #gym #backatit #gymmotivation #gymmemes #core #coreworkout #corestrength”

Ira had also announced that actress Hazel Keech of Bodyguard fame will be playing the protagonist in her directorial play.

Apart from her debut, she has been in the news for her relationship with her boyfriend Mishaal Kripalani. She also posted adorable pictures of her with Mishaal on Instagram.