Mumbai: ‘Who are you? Ask Ira Khan, and she will slay you with a sharp style quotient.

Ira, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, is right now setting Instagram afire posting one picture at a time from a photoshoot she posed for, niftily titled ‘Who Are You?’

In a snapshot she posted Monday. Ira opts for a little black number in leather that goes well with her red curls.

“I’ve never had an answer to that question (‘Who are you?’) but at different points in my life, I’ve been overwhelmed by the question or at peace with not having figured out the answer yet. The exciting moments are when you realise you can choose who you want to be and just how many things you want to be… In this piece, fashion is my tool of exploration. But it’s just that… one of the many ways to explore this idea,” ndtv.com quotes Ira as saying about the shoot.

IANS