Bhubaneswar: Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was responsible for the prevailing oil crisis in India.

When people of India are standing in queues for hours before fuel stations, the union government has exported petrol and diesel worth Rs 52,000 crore to other countries, Singh alleged while addressing a press conference here.

Iran was providing crude oil to India at a lower price in rupees. However, due to restrictions imposed by the USA, you (Centre) are not able to procure crude oil from Iran, Singh claimed.

The central government has also changed its trade policy with Russia under pressure from the USA, he alleged.

Even though the USA has imposed similar restrictions on China, but the latter continue to procure crude oil from Iran. Then, why are you not able to buy oil from Iran he questioned.

India is now importing crude oil from Venezuela. The high thickness crude oil from Venezuela can be processed in only a few refineries in India, Singh said, adding that the travel duration is also high for Venezuela compared to Iran and Russia.

Shipments from Venezuela take approximately 56 days to reach India, compared to around 25 days from Russia and about 7 days from Iran, he claimed.

The biggest crisis in the country today is something for which the Prime Minister is directly responsible. He should think about how to deal with it and present a clear policy to the country, Singh added.

Due to such a decision, you (central govt) are deliberately putting the country at risk under pressure from the USA president, the AAP leader alleged.

Singh, who held a meeting with party functionaries and members, said the AAP will strengthen its organisation in Odisha and fight the upcoming panchayat election in February or March next year.

The district, block, booth-level committees will be formed, and the party’s top leader, Arvind Kejriwal, will be invited to address the workers soon, he said.

Lashing out at the BJP government in Odisha, Singh said the party had made several promises before the election, but they forgot about it after assuming power.

The BJP had promised to provide 300 units of power free. Now, two years gone, they forgot about the promises, he alleged.

Odisha, which was earlier known for peace, now reports several violent incidents like mob lynching and rioting, the MP alleged.

The state is rich in mineral resources. But the youths are forced to migrate to other states for a livelihood. The double-engine government in the state has turned to the ‘kabad’ engine, he said.