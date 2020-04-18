New Delhi: Delhi Police Saturday booked AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his supporter Kapil Nagar and others on charges of issuing death threats and abetment to suicide after a doctor was found dead in his house and the names of both were found mentioned in his alleged suicide note, police said.

The body of Dr Rajinder Singh, a private practitioner in Durgapuri area in south Delhi, was found on the roof of his house Saturday morning by his tenant. He was also involved in supply of Delhi Jal Board water through tankers since 2007.

South police district DCP Atul Kumar Thakur said that on the complaint filed by the deceased doctor’s son Hemant, a case was registered at the Neb Serai police station against the Deoli MLA, Nagar, and others.

The bereaved family claimed that the accused had got Dr Rajinder’s tankers removed from water supply service and also prevented clearance of dues of a large sum of money from the Jal Board.

Jarwal claims innocence

In a statement issued to the media, Jarwal claimed that he was innocent and had not talked to or met the deceased in the last 8-10 months. Jarwal said that after a sting operation by two TV channels in 2017 against the tanker mafia, the name of Dr Rajinder had also cropped up. Dr Rajinder was blacklisted and his tankers removed from water supply thereafter, he alleged.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that he was ready for any probe into the matter, adding that his political rivals had earlier too tried to embroil him in controversy but he had come out clean. Efforts to contact Nagar proved futile as his mobile phone was switched off.

The body was sent to All India Institute of Medical Sciences for post-mortem.

