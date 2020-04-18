New Delhi: A fifty-year-old doctor was allegedly found hanging from the roof of his house in South Delhi. He has been identified as Dr Rajendra Singh who ran a clinic in Durga Vihar of South Delhi.

The police have alleged it is a case of suicide.

Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner Atul Kumar Thakur said, “The dead body has been sent for post mortem. Investigation is going on. It looks like a case of suicide, but wait for the report of the post mortem.”

The family members of the doctor — who was also engaged in the tanker business — have alleged an influential person was behind the suicide.

The police however have not said anything on this issue.

