New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and councillors reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines to meet his family Friday, a day after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said, “We have come here to meet his family. They are not being allowed to meet anyone. They have been placed under house arrest. Nobody knows what state they are in.”

AAP MLAs, including Jarnail Singh and Raaj Kumar Anand, and Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi were among those present outside Kejriwal’s residence.

The AAP leaders raised slogans of ‘tyranny won’t last’ and ‘house arrest bandh karo’.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday night in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED has produced Kejriwal in a court and sought his 10-day custody. The hearing is underway.

