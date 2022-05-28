Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday nominated environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal and entrepreneur, philanthropist and social activist Vikramjit Singh Sahni as its candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.

Both the Rajya Sabha nominees are Padma Shri awardees.

“I am very happy to inform you that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha… one environmentalist Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seenchewal, the other Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahni is related to Punjabi culture… my best wishes to both,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said in a tweet.

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab, Ambika Soni (Congress) and Balwinder Singh Bhunder (Shiromani Akali Dal) will end on July 4.

Balbir Singh Seechewal was awarded the Padma Shri for rejuvenating the 160 km-long tributary of the Satluj and Beas rivers, while Vikramjeet Singh Sahni has evacuated over 500 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs and rehabilitated them, besides ensuring free education for their children.