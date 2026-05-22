Jabalpur: Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, reached the Jabalpur district court Friday evening to surrender, his lawyer said.

The development came around an hour after he withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Samarth Singh has reached the Jabalpur district court to surrender, his lawyer Mrigendra Singh told PTI over phone.

He withdrew his anticipatory bail application plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Kumar Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav said.

With the withdrawal of the application, Singh was left with no other option but to surrender.

The anticipatory bail application was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his plea last week.

Singh’s mother Giribala Singh, a retired district and sessions judge and current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week by a Bhopal court.

She is named in the FIR registered in the death case.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12. Her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family claimed she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh’s arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport.

PTI