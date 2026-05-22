New Delhi: The CBSE has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of the Class-XII board exam answer books till May 24, citing unprecedented traffic on its website and attempts of unauthorised interference.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier extended the deadline from May 22 to May 23 amid complaints from students over difficulties in accessing scanned copies of the answer books through the portal.

“The CBSE website has been facing unprecedent traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference, which has made it prone to disruptions,” the board said in a circular issued Friday.

“In an attempt to ensure that no student is left behind, the Board is extending the last date for obtaining scanned photocopy of answer book of Class XII Board Examinations,” the circular added.

The CBSE also said students will get up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer book to apply for the next step for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

“Candidates are advised to make use of the extended timeline and apply accordingly. All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same,” it added.

The board had earlier begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking system.

The CBSE has also revised the fee structure this year. Students can now obtain scanned copies of answer sheets by paying Rs 100 instead of Rs 700 earlier.

The fee for the verification of the answer sheet has been reduced to Rs 100 from Rs 500, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 25 per question.