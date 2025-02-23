New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was chosen as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly at a meeting of AAP MLAs here Sunday, party leaders said.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and the party’s 22 MLAs — that includes Kalkaji legislator Atishi — attended the meeting.

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin February 24. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP ousted AAP from power in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held February 5.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and several top leaders of the party, including Manish Sisodia, also lost the elections.

PTI