New Delhi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has revealed that he has had several extramarital affairs.

Speaking on a television program, Razzaq bragged that he had five to six extramarital affairs. He even went on to state that one of them lasted for a period of one and a half years.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq stating that he had 5-6 extramarital affairs (video courtesy Aap News) pic.twitter.com/GP0dOSQELa — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) July 17, 2019

The anchor even tried to clear the air, as to whether they were all post his marriage, and the 39-year-old confessed that they all took place after he tied the knot.

Unsurprisingly, the former all-rounder was brutally trolled for his unabashed admission.

This is how social media reacted:

thats why education matters alot , majority of the paki cricketers are un educated and dont know how to speak in public — RanaShamshair (@Rana_Shamshair) July 17, 2019

feel for these people who find it funny to cheat on your wife. I wonder if they would laugh like this if his wife said the same publicly(even as a joke like some of idiotss are thinking).

hypocrites — Umer (@Mashogagur) July 17, 2019

These international crirckters must know how to talk in public. Its leaves bad impact on new generation. — Aleesha Fatima (@AleeshaFatima3) July 17, 2019

A highly talented cricketer whose attitude nd fitness made him end his international career prematurely as an ordinary below average cricketer, it isnt strange how poor he is speaking now, completely unaware of his speech. — Fahad Ahmad (@Fahad_Ahmad9) July 17, 2019

That happens when media bring every tom dick n harry to spotlight for rating without considering how many innocent minds feel the the impact.#mediapower — Salman Khan (@salman_akhan) July 17, 2019

This is why he want to coach Hardik Pandya 😁😆😆 #AajMainKarKeAaya 😆 — Najeeb ul Hasnain (@get2najeeb) July 17, 2019

Recently, the former Pakistan cricketer had claimed that he can make Hardik Pandya the best all-rounder in the world.

After India’s round-robin match against West Indies in the recently concluded World Cup, Razzaq said Pandya’s game had weaknesses, which needed to be worked upon.

“Today I have been closely observing Hardik Pandya and I see a lot of faults in his body balance while hitting the bowl hard. I observed his foot work as well and I see that has also let him down sometimes,” Razzaq had tweeted.

“If I can give him coaching, for example in the UAE, I can make him one of the best all-rounders, if not the best. If the BCCI wants to make him a better all-rounder I will always be available,” he added.

Razzaq played 265 ODIs for Pakistan in which he had notched up 5,080 runs with three centuries and 23 half-centuries under his belt. With the ball, he had 269 wickets to his name with the best figures of 6/35 in ODI cricket.

IANS