Bhubaneswar: Describing Shinzo Abe as a “great friend of India”, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday expressed deep sorrow over the assassination of the former Japanese prime minister.

He prayed for the well-being of Abe’s family and the people of Japan.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik said: “Deeply saddened to know about the assassination of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. He was a great friend of India & played a key role in strengthening the Indo-Japan bond.”

“My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family members & Japanese people in this hour of grief.”

Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started an election campaign speech at Nara in Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was later pronounced dead.

PTI