New Delhi: Condoling the demise of his ‘dear friend’ Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the former Japanese premier dedicated his life to making the world a better place and as a mark of India’s deepest respect, one-day national mourning shall be observed July 9.

In emotional posts on Twitter, Modi said that during his recent visit to Japan, he had the opportunity to meet Abe again and discuss many issues, but ‘little did I know that this would be our last meeting’.

Abe, one of his nation’s most powerful and influential figures, died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

“He (Abe) was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place,” Modi said. “My association with Mr Abe goes back many years. I got to know him during my tenure as Gujarat CM and our friendship continued after I became PM. His sharp insights on economy and global affairs always made a deep impression on me,” the prime minister said.

Modi said that during his recent visit to Japan, he had the opportunity to meet Abe again and discuss many issues. “He was witty and insightful as always. Little did I know that this would be our last meeting. My heartfelt condolences to his family and the Japanese people,” Modi said in a series of tweets.

“Mr Abe made an immense contribution to elevating India-Japan relations to the level of a Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, the whole of India mourns with Japan and we stand in solidarity with our Japanese brothers and sisters in this difficult moment,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister also shared a picture from his most recent meeting with Abe in Tokyo. “Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association,” Modi said in another tweet.