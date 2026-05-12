New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Florence Nightingale Awards 2026 to nursing personnel at Rashtrapati Bhavan Monday, marking International Nurses Day to honour exceptional nursing professionals in India.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda was also present during the occasion.

The National Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, honours the dedication, compassion, and resilience that define the nursing profession.

The awardees include Sub Inspector Kulwinder Parhi from Leh, Ujwala Mahadev Soyam from Maharashtra, Lalenthangi Hnamte from Mizoram, Madhu Mala Gurung from Sikkim, Pooka Parmar Rana from Uttarakhand, Gita Karmakar from West Bengal, Poonam Verma from Chandigarh, Deepa Biju from Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Sharwan Kumar Dhaka from Delhi, Raksha Rupo Parvatkar from Goa, Kabitha Jagannath from Karnataka, Manjumol V.S. from Kerala, Aysha Beebu K. from Lakshadweep, Dr R. Shankar Shanumugam from Tamil Nadu and Maj Gen Lissamma P.V. from Indian Army.

These prestigious awards are presented to Registered Nurses, Midwives, Auxiliary Nurse Midwives, and Lady Health Visitors serving across Central and State Governments, Union Territories, and voluntary organisations.

Each award includes a Certificate of Merit, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000, and a medal symbolising the nation’s gratitude for the invaluable service rendered by these health warriors.

International Nurses Day is observed every year to honour the vital role nurses play in hospitals, clinics, emergency departments and community healthcare systems around the world. The date commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, whose contributions laid the foundation for modern nursing practices worldwide.

This year’s theme, ‘Our Nurses. Our Future. Empowered Nurses Save Lives’ highlights the importance of supporting nurses through safer working conditions, better opportunities and stronger institutional backing to improve healthcare outcomes.

According to the campaign message, healthcare services improve when nurses receive fair salaries, adequate staffing support, leadership opportunities and access to quality education and training.