Bhubaneswar: As part of a minor reshuffle among top IPS officers, the state government Wednesday appointed 1986-batch IPS officer Abhaya as the new Director General of Police (DGP).

Abhaya is currently the Director of National Police Academy (NPA) at Hyderabad. On the recommendation of the UPSC and in the interest of public service, Abhaya has been posted as the head of state police force with effect from the date of his taking charge, said a notification issued by the Home department.

Abhaya will replace BK Sharma, who was appointed as state police chief August 7. Sharma has been posted as OSD, Home department.

The government has posted DG Prisons, Satyajit Mohanty as the new director, Intelligence. Mohanty will remain in DGP-charge till Abhaya assumes office.

Sunil Ray, a 1987-batch officer, who is currently the Intelligence Director will become the new director, Fire Services and Home Guards.

Meanwhile, the government has constituted a committee to investigate the matter relating to non-compliance of government instructions by the Directorate of Fire Services and circumstances under which applications for fire safety recommendations and certificates have been kept pending for long. Notably, Sharma was heading the Directorate of Fire Services till this order.

“It was reported that there is a huge pendency of applications for issuance of fire safety recommendations and certificates in the Directorate of Fire Services. This has caused inconvenience not only to the general public but also to business, industry, educational and medical establishments,” said an order of the Home department.

While Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy has been appointed as head of the probe committee, Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra and Home Secretary Sanjeev Chopra will be members of the panel.