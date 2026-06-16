Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, is scheduled to appear at the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the West Bengal Police at Bhabani Bhavan South Kolkata later in the day in connection with a case in which he has been accused of inciting violence and threatening Union Home Minister Amit Shah before the recently concluded Assembly polls in the state.

Last month, an FIR was registered against Banerjee, the nephew of former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station under the Bidhannagar City Police. Officers of the cybercrime police station had been conducting the probe earlier until the investigation was handed over to the CID June 11.

The CID sleuths served him a notice for interrogation in this matter June 12 and asked him to be present at its headquarters by noon Tuesday.

In the last two days, that is June 14 and June 15, Abhishek has faced marathon grilling by two investigating agencies in relation to his alleged involvement in two other cases.

On June 14 (Sunday), he faced marathon interrogation for about eight and a half hours by the CID sleuths in the signature mismatch case.

The case revolves around allegations of forgery involving the signatures of Trinamool Congress legislators on a state Assembly resolution nominating Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition. Discrepancies on the submitted documents prompted the CID probe.

Again, June 15, he faced a marathon grilling for over 11 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at the latter’s Salt Lake office on the northern outskirts of Kolkata in connection with the multi-crore cash for school job case.

Banerjee has claimed that such consecutive and marathon grilling was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “vendetta” politics to ensure an opposition-less political system in the state. He also said that he will cooperate in all investigations initiated against him but “will not bow down to any pressure tactics”.