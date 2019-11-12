Lucknow: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) demanded Tuesday withdrawal of all criminal cases lodged against ‘karsewaks’ for allegedly demolishing Babri Masjid, December 6, 1992.

The outfit raised the demand arguing that the Supreme Court too has ruled that a temple existed in place of the mosque.

ABHM chief Swami Chakrapani in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also demanded ‘martyr’ status for all Lord Ram devotees killed in 1992 or earlier during the Ayodhya movement. He also insisted that the government declare other participants in the stir as ‘dharmik senani’ and entitle them to pension and other government privileges. The letter was also sent to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The Supreme Court gave its judgement in favour Shri Ram Lalla, November 9, and it has been made clear that a temple existed there. In this regard, I wish to make three demands to you,” read the opening line of letter, written by Chakrapani.

“Since, it is clear that there existed a temple, hence the dome above it was that of the temple and not of Babri Masjid. So, the cases going on against Lord Ram-devotee karsewaks be immediately withdrawn by the government,” said Swami Chakrapani.

“The karsewaks who died during karsewa (be it in 1992 or in any other karsewa) should be given status of martyrs. Their list should be made and installed in Ayodhya. Apart from this, there family should be given financial assistance and jobs,” wrote Chakrapani.

Later speaking to this agency Chakrapani said, “The letter was sent from the Delhi office of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and the UP Chief Minister.

PTI