Bhopal: A man from Sidhi district, claiming to be a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) – student outfit of the BJP – has cloned a Rs 10 currency note replacing Mahatma Gandhi’s image with that of his assassin Nathuram Godse.

The activist who identified himself as Shivam Shukla while uploading the post on Facebook hailed his hero: “Long Live Nathuram Godse” to mark his 111th birth anniversary May 19.

Police have sought to track him down with the help of cyber experts to take action into the matter.

The shocking incident was revealed two days after the saffron outfit Hindu Mahasabha celebrated the 111th birth anniversary of Godse by garlanding his portrait and lighting up diyas around the portrait at the Mahasabha’s office in Gwalior.

Congress’ student wing, National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), has filed a complaint against Shukla on the incident.

ABVP also filed a complaint against the NSUI for “falsely dragging the name of ABVP” into the issue.

Shukla has even changed Mahatma Gandhi’s famous couplet to praise Gandhi’s assassin. Shukla wrote, “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, desh bacha gaye Nathuram (Nathuram saved the country).

In the same post, Shukla has addressed Nathuram Godse as Mahatma and Pujya Pandit Nathuram Godse Amar Rahein (Long Live Nathuram Godse).

Sidhi district police superintendent RS Belvanshi said, “A complaint was submitted to Sidhi Kotwali. The cyber cell of district police has been tasked with investigating the matter. Action will be taken in the matter once the inquiry is completed. ”

“Our teams went to Shivam Shukla’s house on Friday, but he remains untraceable,” Belvanshi said.

IANS