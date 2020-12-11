Bhubaneswar: The Railway Ministry has decided to introduce an AC double-decker train between Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. The proposal was tabled during a meeting of the railway board officials in Bangalore recently. Rakes of the double-decker train that were being used in the Bhopal-Indore route will be used. Services to that route have been suspended due to lack of passengers.

The train will be launched once services return to normalcy. The train will leave Bhubaneswar early in the morning and reach at Rourkela in the afternoon. It will halt at Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Sambalpur city and Jharsuguda stations. After a short halt, the train will again return via same route and arrive in the state capital at night.

In the meeting it has also decided to launch one more MEMU train service between the Odisha capital and Cuttack. This will also be started once normalcy returns in the plying of trains.

Regular train services in India have been restricted due to the outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus. Now trains are plying on select routes. However, the number of trains is slowly being increased by the Railway Ministry.

PNN