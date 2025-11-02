Bhubaneswar: Visionary academic leadership is key to advancing higher education in the state, Higher Education Minister Surjyabanshi Suraj said Saturday.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the valedictory session of a “Capacity Building and Leadership Development Workshop” for principals and senior faculty members of government colleges, organised jointly by the Higher Education department, Odisha State Higher Education Council, and Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB).

Held from October 27 to November 1, the workshop brought together principals and senior faculty members from 36 government colleges across Odisha.

It covered a wide range of themes, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, institutional governance, financial management, academic innovation, pedagogical reforms, skill-based evaluation, digital learning, and quality research.

Minister Suraj said, “Building a world-class educational ecosystem and ensuring quality education for a brighter future for our students is our collective mission.

To achieve this, we are focusing on quality education, skill development, qualitative research, and the overall strengthening of the academic ecosystem.”

The minister described colleges and universities as the “true nurseries of nation-building,” emphasising their vital role in shaping responsible citizens.

He urged vice-chancellors, principals, and faculty members to lead the transformation of higher educational institutions with vision, commitment, and foresight.

Elaborating on the state’s initiatives, Minister Suraj said, “Odisha has undertaken several transformative measures such as implementing the National Education Policy 2020, launching the PM-USHA Scheme in higher education, establishing new Government Degree Colleges in remote districts, enhancing skill development and employability and ensuring a safe and inclusive academic environment through initiatives like Shaktishri.”

He further added that such leadership workshops are instrumental in empowering college heads to enhance institutional management and academic excellence. Higher Education Department Additional Secretary Dharanidhar Nanda, Additional Secretary Pratibha Sahu, Xavier Institute of Management Registrar S Anthony, and Associate Dean SS Ganesh graced the occasion.