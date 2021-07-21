Paralakhemundi: A note earlier handwritten by Bidyabharati Panda, the wife of deceased Paralakhemundi assistant conservator of forest (ACF) Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, surfaced Wednesday revealing that the married couple had a strained relationship.

According to an official of the investigating team, police have already seized the note which was written in a diary from the ACF’s residence in Paralakhemundi town of Gajapati district.

“I hate you (Soumya) the most in the world. I hate this man. Even hate to combine my name with his. I spoiled my life for all my stupid decisions,” the note previously written by Bidyabharati read.

On the other hand, Bidyabharati clarified that the note had nothing to do with Soumya’s death saying, “I had written it after knowing about his extramarital affair, in order to express my sorrow. The letter has no relevance with his death.”

As the probe is still underway, the police team investigating the alleged murder case is yet to arrive at any conclusion. However, the recent revelation Wednesday morning has made the case murkier.

“He always used earphones for telephonic conversation. But I could hear a woman’s voice from the other end. I had also asked him why he was not being intimate with me,” Bidyabharati said, adding that she also once saw him texting someone ‘I love you’.

“After I wanted to know whom he had texted ‘I love you’, he deleted his Facebook account and deleted the call history and chat records from his mobile phone,” Bidyabharati further said.

Refuting all the allegations her in-laws have levelled against her, Bidyabharati said that she had never visited Gajapati DFO’s residence after the said dispute with her husband.

Notably, Soumya suffered serious burn injuries at his official residence in Paralakhemundi where his wife was also present July 11 night. He had suffered 90 per cent burn injuries and succumbed July 13 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack.

Police have registered a murder case against three accused persons namely Soumya’s wife Bidyabharati Panda, Paralakhemundi divisional forest officer (DFO) Sangram Keshari Behera and a cook who was present at the house on the intervening day.

PNN