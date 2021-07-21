Bhubaneswar: Jagannath Pradhan, the prime accused in murder of Priyanka Priyadarshini that took place July 6 at Bhimatangi area in Bhubaneswar, was interrogated Wednesday by a team of police investigating the case following his discharge from Capital Hospital early in the morning.

Later in the day, the accused will be produced before a local court, a senior official of the probing team from Airfield police station informed.

According to sources, the accused — a resident of Mangalpur area in Jajpur district — was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He had attempted suicide on the intervening day after allegedly killing the victim.

Jagannath’s hands had sustained grievous injuries in the suicide bid. Doctors treating him at the Capital Hospital had referred him to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar for plastic surgery of the wounds on his hands. Later, the accused was discharged after he got cured, the official of Airfield police station added.

It is pertinent to mention, the accused allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend Priyanka by slitting her throat at a rented house in Bhimatangi area, where she was staying with her husband and three-year-old son.

PNN