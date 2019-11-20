New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Prasanna Acharya, Wednesday, expressed concerns over the rising number of acid attacks in the country and sought strict action regarding the sale of acid to prevent such attacks.

The senior BJD MP said the aim of the culprit of an acid attack is to disparage the beauty of a woman which is most heinous crime.

“There is shloka in Sanskrit which means where women are worshiped, God resides there. But, even today the patriarchy is prevalent in society. Acid attacks on women are a manifestation of patriarchy. The culprits leave a scar of parochial patriarchy on the body and mind of a woman. This is unacceptable. As per the NCRB data, the incidents of acid attacks are rising in recent years. There were 45 reported cases of acid attacks in the country in 2014 while in 2015 the number rose to 249,” said Acharya.

He further said that 72 per cent of the total acid attacks worldwide is in India. In all the cases, the women suffered disfigurement of the face.

“There is loss of vision in 78.8 per cent cases and loss of hearing in 15.4 per cent cases. The attacks also result in loss of jobs for women and they are ostracised in the society. They feel psychological stress and tend to attempt suicide,” Acharya added.

Acharya raised concern over unregulated sale of acid in the country. According to him, easy availability of acid is one of main reasons of acid attacks.

Acharya claimed that the Supreme Court, in 2013, had ruled that authorities must regulate the sale of acid but that has not happened.

He urged the government to regulate the sale of acid to save the life of women and men in the country.