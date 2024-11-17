Bhubaneswar: Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta has received the International Volleyball Federation’s (FIVB) prestigious Grand Cross Award during the 39th FIVB World Congress held in Porto, Portugal, from Nov 15 to 17.

This award is the highest recognition from FIVB. This acknowledges Samanta’s exceptional contributions to the promotion and development of sports – particularly volleyball. FIVB President Ary Graça presented the honour at a ceremony attended by representatives and volleyball association leaders from 222 countries.

Earlier, Graça announced the decision to honour Samanta with the Grand Cross Award during his visit to KIIT and KISS, recognising Samanta’s efforts in fostering sports at the grassroots level. Invited specially to the World Congress, Samanta accepted the award in the presence of a global audience.

“This honour, chosen from representatives of 222 nations, is deeply humbling,” Samanta said. “I dedicate this award to Lord Jagannath, the sports enthusiasts of India, and especially the people of Odisha, KIIT, and KISS.”

The FIVB Grand Cross Award, the federation’s highest accolade, celebrates individuals whose contributions significantly advance sports worldwide. Attendees at the World Congress praised Samanta’s impact on education and athletics, underscoring his commitment to nurturing talent on a global scale.

PNN