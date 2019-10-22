Keonjhar: In view of the rampant illegal laterite mining activities in Ghasipura area in Keonjhar district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recently served notices on the District Collector, the Superintendent of Police and State Pollution Control Board to take strong action against those indulging in such nefarious activities.

Noting that measures taken by the administration were not adequate, the NGT directed all three top officials to go in for appropriate action so that laterite mining in Madanpur area can be stopped forthwith.

The green court also directed the administration to seize illegally extracted laterite, to fence the stone mining area and take up plantation activities in the affected area.

Significantly, the NGT has asked the district administration to build up water harvesting projects in the area by involving the local populace.

Expressing concern over ecological imbalance, the green court wanted the administration to conduct an environmental assessment and take up necessary steps to make up for environmental losses caused by laterite mining.

The next hearing of the case will be held December 18.

Notably, opposing the laterite mining activities, locals like Sudhanshu Sekhar Mallick, SS Kuanr and another person had moved the NGT panel against the Secretary of the Forest and Environment Department, the Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Anandapur Wildlife Division, Ghasipura tehsildar, Keonjhar Superintendent of Police and members-secretary of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board.

The NGT, adjudicating the case had earlier sought a report from the district administration about action taken by it in this regard.

The Collector had submitted a report to the NGT, stating that Anandapur DFO had collected a fine of Rs 23.53 lakh from those who had illegally extracted laterite ore.

However, the NGT felt that the action taken by the administration was not adequate to curb such illegal activities affecting the ecology.