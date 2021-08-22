New Delhi: She started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2013 with ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’ where she played a girl-next-door. Two years later, Vaani Kapoor was seen playing a confident woman in ‘Befikre’ and the fearless Naina in ‘War’. The actress says the profession helps in living many lives.

It’s been an eight-year journey for Vaani, who feels “happy, blessed and grateful” as she has got a chance to work with fine filmmakers and actors such as Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar in her latest release ‘Bell Bottom’.

Talking to IANS in a candid chat, Vaani said: “The kind of filmmakers and the co-actors they have been all wonderful and credible as actors. Their choices of films and stories and the kind of work they have done in the past is only for me to learn and observe.”

“Even if it is not a conscious learning, there at a subliminal level there’s a lot that one incorporates and observes and tends to pick from one’s surrounding.”

The 32-year-old actress, who has ‘Shamshera’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ set for release, tags her job as “amazing”.

“In the job that we are in different teams getting shaped into different characters all together. There are so many lives we are getting to witness. Yes, there have been people I have been inspired by and I love their work. Getting to be a part of their work feels like a blessing,” Vaani said.