Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a public notice warning of stringent action, including sealing and demolition, against unauthorised constructions and the illegal commercial use of residential buildings, in compliance with recent directions of the Supreme Court (SC) and the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department.

The civic body said the action follows the H&UD department’s notification issued September 4, 2025, and the SC’s orders dated May 20 and July 9, 2026, in the case Logana than vs State of Tamil Nadu.

The apex court had directed all municipal authorities across the country to take immediate and effective action against unauthorised constructions and deviations from approved building plans, including sealing, demolition and other measures to ensure strict compliance with the law.

In its notice, the BMC stated that flat owners, apartment owners, plot owners and occupiers of residential or commercial premises who have undertaken unauthorised construction or are operating shops, hostels, hotels, educational institutions, clinical establishments or any other commercial establishments without obtaining the required approvals from the BMC or the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will face legal action.

The corporation also warned that residential buildings being used for commercial or non-residential purposes in violation of sanctioned building plans and statutory provisions will be treated as unauthorised and illegal under the provisions of the Odisha Development Authorities Act, 1982, and the Planning and Building Standards Regulations.

According to the notice, all such unauthorised constructions and illegal commercial use of residential premises will be liable for immediate closure and sealing in accordance with the law. However, the BMC has provided an opportunity to genuine property owners to establish the legality of their buildings.

Owners or occupiers possessing valid sanctioned building plans, occupancy certificates, completion certificates or approvals permitting commercial use are required to produce the relevant documents before the concerned Zonal Deputy Commissioner (ZDC) or the ODA Court at the BMC’s ICOMC Tower on Janpath Road, Bhubaneswar, and obtain the necessary clearance.

The civic body made it clear that failure to furnish the required documents would lead to the premises being presumed unauthorised and illegal, making them liable for closure, sealing and other legal action without any further notice.

The notice signals the beginning of a stricter enforcement drive by the BMC against illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities operating from residential buildings.