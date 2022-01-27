New Delhi: With 2,86,384 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,03,71,500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,91,700 with 573 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 22,02,472 and comprise 5.46 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.33 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 20,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4 and three crore June 23.