Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 5,901 new Covid-19 cases, of which 739 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking tally in the state to 12,31,169. Active caseload in the state now stands at 70,327.

Odisha also reported eight (08) fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours taking tally in the state to 8,550 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Thursday morning. The state had reported ten (10) Covid-19 fatalities Wednesday.

Sundargarh reported the highest deaths (three), followed by Balasore, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput and Rayagada districts (one each).

Out of total 5,901 new infections, 3,419 were reported from quarantine centres while 2,482 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 7,426 cases of coronavirus infections Wednesday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 1,430 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Sundargarh with 545 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (93), Balasore (300), Bargarh (102), Bhadrak (96), Bolangir (184), Boudh (78), Cuttack (402), Deogarh (89), Dhenkanal (73), Gajapati (69), Ganjam (95), Jagatsinghpur (82), Jajpur (191), Jharsuguda (63), Kalahandi (168), Kandhamal (86), Kendrapara (144), Keonjhar (128), Koraput (64), Malkangiri (55), Mayurbhanj (149), Nabarangpur (113), Nayagarh (180), Nuapada (189), Puri (117), Rayagada (101), Sambalpur (138) and Subarnapur (86).

The State Pool reported 291 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,73,82,124 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 10,078.

PNN