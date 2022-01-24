Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here forecasted. The weather office has issued Yellow Warning on thundershower and dense fog for eight districts.

In its mid-day bulletin, the regional centre said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and neighbourhood upto 1.5 Km above mean seal level. The east-west trough from the cyclonic circulation over Haryana and neighbourhood to north Chhattisgarh across south Uttar Pradesh at 0.9 Km above mean sea level has become less marked. The north-south trough from Bihar to north Odisha across Jharkhand at 2.1 Km above mean sea level has become less marked.”

Light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, at many places over the districts of North Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog occurred at few districts of Odisha, the IMD mid-day bulletin further stated.

Chief amount of rainfall recorded in Cms is: Bhuban of Dhenkanal (4), Paradeep CWR of Jagatsinghpur (4), Panposh of Sundargarh (3), Bhadrak town of Bhadrak (3), Binjharpur of Jajpur (3), Ghatagaon of Keonjhar (2), Rajkanika of Kendrapara (2), Bari of Jajpur (2), Jashipur of Mayurbhanj (2), Remuna of Balasore (2), Kantapada of Cuttack (2), Sukinda of Jajpur (2), Nischintakoili of Cuttack (2), Tikarpara of Angul (2), Athgarh of Cuttack (2), Mundali of Cuttack (2), Cuttack town of Cuttack (2) and NH-5 at Gobindpur of Balasore (2), respectively.

Minimum (night) temperatures observed appreciable fall at one or two places over Coastal Odisha, appreciable rise at one or two places over Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha.

They were markedly above normal at one or two places over Interior Odisha, above normal at most of the places over Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over South Interior Odisha, below normal at one or two places over South Interior Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha, the regional centre mid-day bulletin mentioned.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 29.2oC was recorded at Bhubaneswar and the lowest minimum (night) temperature of 12.30C was recorded at Titilagarh in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Monday (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.01.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Khurda and Cuttack.

Wednesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.01.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Yellow Warning (Be updated)

Dense fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Thursday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.01.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the Minimum (night) temperature during next two days and gradual fall by 30C to 50C thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

PNN