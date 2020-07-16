New Delhi: India has 3,31,146 active COVID-19 cases, which is around a third of the country’s total tally that rose to 9.68 lakh Thursday. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry. The Health Ministry credited targetted measures for the steady decline in active caseload.

India witnessed a record single-day increase of 32,695 cases Thursday. However, the ministry said the recovery rate rose to 50 per cent mid-June. Thereafter there has been a steady rise in recoveries and a decline in the number of active cases.

“Of the total COVID-19 cases, 63.25 per cent have recovered so far. Simultaneously, there has been a steady dip in the number of active cases. It was 45 per cent in mid-June to around 34.18 per cent as of now,” the Health Ministry said. A total of 20,783 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours. It is the highest number of recoveries in a day. The total number of recovered cases now stands at 6,12,814. The number of recoveries exceeds active cases by 2,81,668, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the actual caseload of COVID-19 has remained limited and manageable due to proactive containment measures. The measures implemented are house-to-house survey, perimeter control activities, timely contact tracing, aggressive testing and timely diagnosis.

Hospital infrastructure includes 1,381 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 3,100 dedicated healthcare centres and 10,367 care centres with a total of 46,666 ICU beds.

“Collaborative strategy among the Centre and states has also ensured that the growth of COVID-19 cases in restricted,” the ministry said in a statement.

Just two states – Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu – constitute 48.15 per cent India’s total active caseload. Ten states constitute 84.62 per cent of the total active caseload, the Health Ministry informed. It added that the Centre continues to handhold these states in matters of containment and effective clinical management.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 9,68,876 on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 24,915 with 606 people succumbing to the disease.