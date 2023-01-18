New Delhi: India logged 128 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases declined to 1,998, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Wednesday.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,361).

The death toll stands at 5,30,728, with one each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.07 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.09 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 37 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,48,645, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.18 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore January 25 last year.

