Manali: Actor Amit Sadh, who will next be seen in the web series, Zidd, is currently involved in rigorous training for the project. From push-ups to pull-ups, Amit Sadh has been engaged in intense workout in Manali, where he is shooting for the show.

“The new schedule is intense and it adds a lot to the show, so I’m training hard for it. Manali is such a stunning place, so working out amidst the picturesque locales is definitely motivating. I have been doing a lot of cardio exercises, so it’s (all about) waking up and sleeping with sweat. I believe eventually it’s all going to be worth the effort,” Amit shared.

Directed by Vishal Manglorkar, the series also stars Amrita Puri.

Amit has had a busy year so far. He impressed the audience with his performances in “Shakuntala Devi”, “Avrodh: The Siege Within” and “Breathe: Into the Shadows”.