Los Angeles: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has penned a letter to parents amid the coronavirus lockdown. She has shared tips on parenting children while quarantining.

The 44-year-old Jolie, has six children – three biological and three adopted – with former husband Brad Pitt. She said understands how parents are trying to lead their loved ones during this crisis.

“I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. The way you worry. The planning factor and how you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking,” Jolie wrote in the letter. It was published in ‘Time’ magazine’s ‘Parents’ newsletter segment.

Not a ‘stable youth’

Recalling her early years, Jolie said she was not a ‘stable youth’ and never thought she could be anyone’s mother.

“It wasn’t hard to love and to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. It was hard knowing that from now on I needed to be the one to make sure everything was okay. To manage it and make it work,” Jolie said.

Angelina Jolie’s thoughts

Jolie said parenting has taught her to always be ready for her children.

“So now, in the midst of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers with children at home. All hoping they can do everything right, answer all needs, and stay calm and positive. One thing that has helped me is to know that’s impossible,” Jolie wrote.

“It is a lovely thing to discover that your children don’t want you perfect. They just want you honest. And doing your best. In fact, the more room they have to be great where you are weak, the stronger they may become. They love you. They want to help you. So in the end, it’s the team you build. And in a way, they are raising you up too. You grow together,” the actor added.

