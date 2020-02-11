Bhubaneswar: Odia film star Ardhendu Sundar Sahu is going to tie the nuptial knot with Pallabi. Pallabi is the daughter of Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy.

Sources close to the families say, this stellar wedding will be solemnised at Biju Patnaik ground in Baramunda February 26. Friends, relatives and guests will be treated with a feast at Idcol ground February 28. The ring ceremony of Pallabi and Ardhendu was celebrated in the month of January.

Pallabi is a doctor by profession and her future husband is as you know an actor. He is active in both Odia and Bengali film industries.

Ardhendu made his debut in the movie ‘A Aa Harsei’ in 2015. The film was a bilingual one and besides Odisha it was released in West Bengal as well. Abhipsa Panda and Srijla Guha were paired with him for Odia and Bengali versions respectively. The film was produced by Krushna Chandra Mallick and directed by N Padhi.

Later, he entertained cine-goers with films like ‘Tapori’ and ‘Blackmail’. His latest release was ‘Mu Paradeshi Chadhei’, released in January 2020.

