Actor-model Arjun Rampal has been asked to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau, Friday.

Rampal’s girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, meanwhile was summoned today for a second round of questioning.

“Gabriella has been called again as the investigation is still not complete. We have now told Arjun Rampal to appear before NCB on Friday,” said NCB official Sameer Wankhede.

Notably, the NCB had raided Rampal’s residence in Mumbai November 9. At the same time, Gabriella’s brother, Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB after allegedly recovering drugs from his apartment during a raid.

Carrying forward its crackdown on the Hindi cinema-drug mafia links, the NCB had raided the home of well-known film producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh from his premises.

The NCB has also arrested Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed, besides three other drug peddlers in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane during the day.

It seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala’s home in Juhu and another location.

