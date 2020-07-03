Bhubaneswar: Veteran actor in the Odia film industry, Bijay Mohanty has been hospitalised again. Bijay Mohanty was admitted to a private hospital here Wednesday, a family member informed Friday. The actor’s health condition deteriorated after which the decision to shift him to a hospital was taken. Sources said that his condition is critical, but stable. Bijay Mohanty lives in Bomikhal locality of this city.

It should be stated here that Mohanty had been living with his daughter in Hyderabad for the last few months. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest pains and respiratory problems May 26.

Mohanty expressed the desire to return to Odisha after he had recovered to some extent. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi facilitated his return journey home. Accordingly he arrived back here in a special bus-ambulance with ICU facilities, June 14. Then he was admitted to the Care Hospital and was undergoing treatment there. Last week Mohanty had been discharged from the hospital and he had returned home.

Mohanty had met Tuesday theatre personalities, Manoj Patnaik and Subodh Patnaik. Both said that they discussed about several plays. However, next morning, the actor was taken to the hospital as his health deteriorated. Mohanty’s fans are wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery.

PNN