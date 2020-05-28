Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Bijay Mohanty, who is undergoing treatment at a Hyderabad-based hospital, is doing well, it was learnt. This information was provided Thursday by the actor’s wife Tandra Ray.

“He (Bijay Mohanty) was on ventilator support after suffering a cardiac arrest. Now he has been shifted to ICU. He is recovering,” informed Tandra.

In a separate development, Odisha Cine Artistes’ Association general secretary, Sritam Das took strong exception to some social media posts that spread rumours about Bijay’s health condition. He said such negative and derogatory postings about a person particularly then when s/he is undergoing treatment should be avoided. “The actor’s health condition is improving. Currently as he is having some breathing problems, he is being given oxygen. We pray for his quick recovery so that he can return home very soon,” Das stated.

It should be stated here that the actor was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest pain and breathing problems.

